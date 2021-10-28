B.J. Novak's face is on a bunch of random products

B.J. Novak has come a long way since his days starring as temp Ryan Howard on “The Office.” You could even say he’s become an international star.

Novak’s face appears on packaging for multiple products around the globe.

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it,” he wrote Tuesday on his Instagram stories.

Novak, 42, shared a few of the items he is now inadvertently modeling. He appears on the package for a rain slicker, while we get better looks at his scruffy face on boxes for an electric razor, rechargeable electric hair clippers, cologne sold in Sweden and face paint available in Uruguay.

There is a certain irony in his face’s being used to sell merchandise. Fans of “The Office” may recall that his character used images of his co-worker Phyllis on bottles of homemade pesto he was selling at a company garage sale in the seventh season of the Emmy-winning comedy.

He also used a picture of another co-worker, Oscar, on jars of salsa, so it definitely seems like life has imitated art for Ryan Howard.