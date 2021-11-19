'Black Panther' sequel pauses production as Letitia Wright continues recovery

The sequel of "Black Panther" will officially pause production until next year after studio officials said the minor injuries actor Letitia Wright sustained on set earlier this month were "much more serious."

"As you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August," Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore wrote in a message to the cast and crew of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Friday, NBC News confirmed.

"What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects."

"It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family," they added.

Because of her injuries and lengthy recovery time, the producers said they would resume filming with Wright in January 2022.

"We’ve adjusted our production schedule so she has the time she needs to heal, but there’s only so much we can do without Shuri!" they continued. "We are eagerly awaiting her return and we know we will all come back stronger together."

In late August, Wright was injured while shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. By early November, Marvel Studios announced they were temporarily halting production beginning the week of Thanksgiving.

At the time of the announcement, Marvel Studios did not provide details about Wright's injuries.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in “Wakanda Forever,” which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.