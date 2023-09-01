Blink-182 postpones upcoming shows as Travis Barker attends to 'urgent family matter'

Blink-182 has just announced that they’re postponing some of their upcoming shows in Europe as drummer Travis Barker deals with an “urgent family matter” back home.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band, which was set to kick off their European Tour on Sept. 1, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Blink-182’s announcement comes after Barker posted a photo of a prayer room, what appeared to be a church’s stained glass windows and a banner that read, “Together we pray” on his Instagram Stories.

Barker is a father to kids, Landon and Alabama, and he’s also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, whom his ex wife Shanna Moakler shares with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

In June, fans learned that Barker was going to be a dad again when his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” at one of his Blink-182 concerts.

Since that moment, Kardashian Barker has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram by posting photos of her growing baby bump.

In June, fans also learned that the couple were going to have a boy. The following month, Barker talked about baby names on Complex’s segment GOAT Talk, which he participated in with his daughter. There, Barker revealed his favorite baby boy name.

“I like Rocky Thirteen,” he said. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”

After Alabama made a face, she said, “That’s so bad ... even he knows it’s bad.”

“It is. It is bad,” Barker replied, before revealing the reason why he chose that name.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” he said.

“And ‘Rocky,’ the greatest boxing movie of all time,” Barker added.