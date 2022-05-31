Bo Burnham releases unseen footage from Netflix special ‘Inside’

Bo Burnham released new unseen footage from his Netflix special "Inside" to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the award-winning project.

Titled "The Inside Outtakes," the roughly hourlong footage debuted on Burnham's official YouTube account on Monday evening.

“a year ago today, I released a special called inside," Burnham wrote on Twitter. "i’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i short for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it.”

"Inside," which was filmed in Burnham's Los Angeles guest home during the pandemic, features various songs and sketches about the comedian's interior life, focussing on his relationship to his fans, the internet and issues like mental health and climate change.

The comedy special garnered unanimous acclaim from critics, with many praising Burnham's experimental cinematic project.

For his work on "Inside," Burnham received a Grammy Award and three Emmy Awards, including outstanding directing for a variety special.