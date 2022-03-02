Bob Saget’s widow opens up about grieving in emotional videos 2 months after his death

Bob Saget’s widow has opened up about how much the support she has received since his death means to her.

Kelly Rizzo posted a series of videos on her Instagram story Tuesday in which she thanked fans for their kind words and tributes to the late “Full House” star.

“I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed,” she said. “I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared your stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart. And it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Rizzo was among Saget’s family members who said in February that he died from a head trauma when found in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. An autopsy showed he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head.

Last month, a judge in Florida blocked records connected to Saget’s death from being released after Rizzo and Saget’s three daughters from his first marriage filed a lawsuit claiming they “would suffer irreparable harm” if the information became public.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, said Tuesday she is processing her feelings as she goes.

“This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently,” she shared. “A lot of people don’t really understand. You don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another we all go through. And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve had kind of a crash course in it. And especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way.”

In her Instagram story, she said was trying to connect with those who’ve reached out to her.

“I’ve been doing my best to try to even engage with people and respond to comments and just try to tell everyone how grateful and thankful and appreciative I am of everything you’ve all done to try to help me through this incredibly … difficult time,” she said.

“But I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier. And the thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don’t think anybody has ever seen.

“I thought he was pretty well liked. I don’t think he had any idea it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made. That is what I’m so grateful for so thank you all for showing me that.”

Two weeks after Saget’s death, Rizzo opened up to Hoda Kotb on TODAY about her grief and finding a “silver lining” in his fans’ outpouring of support.

“Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” she said. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

She also marked the one-month anniversary of his death on Instagram with a video montage of him, in which she captioned it by discussing his love of food.

“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest,” she wrote, in part. “He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”