Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of the music artist, was found dead at a home Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police.

A cause of death was not clear, but foul play is not suspected, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said. Brown Jr.'s age has been reported to be 28.

Authorities were called to the home in Encino for a medical emergency shortly before 2 p.m., the police spokesman said.

More information about the circumstances leading up to the call was not available.

The Los Angeles County coroner is leading the death investigation.

Another of Brown's children, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015 at the age of 22. She was the only child of Brown and Whitney Houston, who died in 2012.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

The elder Bobby Brown is known for hits including "My Prerogative" and "Every Little Step." He also was in the film "Ghostbusters II."