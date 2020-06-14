Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at 34

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. Early reports indicate that his death was by suicide. He was 34.

Mumbai police have confirmed the actor's death and have opened an investigation.

Rajput made his television debut in 2008 with Balaji Telefilms' "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil." The popularity of that show led to him being cast in another successful series, "Pavitra Rishta," for which he won several best actor awards including the gong at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

In 2013, Rajput made his film debut with 'Kai Po Che!" for which he was nominated for various Indian best debut awards. The buddy movie, produced by former Disney executives Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, had its debut at the Berlin film festival before going on commercial release in India and globally.

One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016's "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story." Other hits included 2018's "Kedarnath," and 2019's "Chhichhore."

He also starred in the 2019 Netflix original film, "Drive."

At the time of Rajput's death, "Dil Bechara," he had completed work on the official Bollywood remake of "The Fault in Our Stars." The release of the film has been delayed, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Rajput's former talent manager, Disha Salian, died by suicide.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the actor's death.

"A bright young actor gone too soon ... His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances," Modi said on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.