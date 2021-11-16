Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ actor, dies at 41

Actor Heath Freeman, who appeared in television shows such as “Bones” and “NCIS,” has died at the age of 41.

Freeman’s manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed his death to NBC News Tuesday morning. The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

Heath Freeman attends the "Skateland" Los Angeles Premiere at ArcLight Cinemas on May 11, 2011 in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Caulfield / WireImage - Getty Images file

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts,” Montifiore said in a statement. “His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

Freeman was "extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," Montifiore said.

“His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him," the statement said.

Freeman played killer Howard Epps on "Bones" from 2005 to 2007 and Benjamin Frank on "NCIS" in 2003.

Tributes poured in following news of his passing.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend," Shanna Moakler, a model who won the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995, wrote in an Instagram post.

"You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed," she added.

Actor Shiloh Fernandez also shared a post commemorating Freeman, calling him “the big brother I always wanted.”

“He was so smart, so charming, so deep, so generous and such a damn force of nature — like I’d never seen before… and I was so lucky to be embraced as his little brother — it brought me so much magic,” he wrote. “I’m so beyond grateful for every second I had with you.”

Freeman is set to appear in "Terror on the Prairie," a film which he recently wrapped up and is due for release next year, and "Devil’s Fruit," which is in post-production, according to IMDb.