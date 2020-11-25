'Born silent': Singer Christina Perri reveals death of baby after pregnancy complications

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri shared on social media late Tuesday that, after she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications last week, her child had died.

“She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world,” the "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years" singer said. “She is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts.”

In a photo Perri shared on social media on Tuesday, the singer and her husband, Paul Costabile, can be seen holding the hand of their late child, who was due in January.

The announcement came days after Perri, 34, shared on her Instagram story that her unborn daughter had a birth defect known as jejunal atresia, a rare congenital malformation that causes bowel obstruction.

Perri’s announcement also came just hours before Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, revealed in an op-ed published in the New York Times that she suffered a miscarriage in July.

Perri did not say what her daughter’s exact cause of death was.

In January, the singer announced she suffered a miscarriage of her 11-week-old baby. About 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to data from the Mayo Clinic.

At the time of her loss, Perri said she was “shocked & completely heartbroken.”

"I am so sad but not ashamed,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 10. “I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

Earlier this month, Perri posted photos of herself on Instagram, saying her miscarriage in January changed her mind about doing a maternity shoot.

"I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman," she wrote in the Nov. 9 post. "I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don't know if I'll ever be pregnant again, so this time I'm going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body."