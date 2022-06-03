Brad Johnson, 'Melrose Place' star, dies at 62 from Covid

Brad Johnson, an actor who appeared in Steven Spielberg's "Always" and Fox series "Melrose Place," died of Covid-19 complications, his talent agent said.

He was 62.

His talent agent, Linda McAlister, confirmed his Feb. 18 death in Fort Worth, Texas, to NBC News on Friday.

“Brad was a true renaissance man," his family wrote in his obituary. "Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same."

The family added: “Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

In a career spanning more than three decades, Johnson was credited with roles in 45 TV series and movies, according to his IMDb page. His most notable roles were Ted Baker in the 1989 film, "Always," Rayford Steele in the "Left Behind" film series, and Dr. Dominick O’Malley on “Melrose Place."

Among his other credits were the 1991 film, "Flight of the Intruder," the 1997 adventure series, "Soldier of Fortune, Inc." and miniseries "Ned Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times."

Before Hollywood, Johnson did commercial and advertisement work for clients like Calvin Klein and the cigarette brand, Marlboro, according to his obituary.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Laurie, and their eight children.