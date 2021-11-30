Bradley Cooper describes being held at knifepoint in New York City

Bradley Cooper was held at knifepoint in New York City in 2019 while on his way to pick up his daughter from school, the star revealed on Monday's episode of actor Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper told Shepard he had been riding the subway when a person approached him. Initially, he thought the person wanted a photo but then he saw the knife.

“It was pretty insane," Cooper said. "I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down.”

He said he was taken aback by how young the person holding the knife appeared to be. As the encounter unfolded, Cooper said he couldn't hear anything the person with the knife was saying because he was wearing headphones.

“The whole thing was scored,” Cooper said of the music in his headphones.

The “A Star is Born” director said he got off the subway and chased the attacker onto 7th Avenue. He added he was able to snap a few photos before the person got away.

Cooper flagged down some New York City Police officers and showed them the photos. An officer asked the actor if he had been stabbed.

"He was like, 'Check to see if you’re stabbed,'" Cooper said. The officer told him that sometimes people are in shock and don't know they've been stabbed.

Eventually, Cooper said he was able to return to the subway.

"I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter. It was crazy,” he said.