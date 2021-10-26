Brandon Lee’s fiancée speaks out 28 years after his death following ‘Rust’ shooting

The fiancée of Brandon Lee is speaking out about the fatal shooting of a crew member on the New Mexico set of the movie “Rust” after star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died in 1993 on the set of “The Crow” at the age of 28 when another actor shot him with a gun that was supposed to have been loaded with blanks.

“Twenty eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly,” Eliza Hutton, 57, told People.

“My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.”

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets,” she added.

Actor Brandon Lee and girlfriend Eliza Hutton attend the "Alien 3" premiere in 1992. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lee’s sister Shannon Lee also recently commented on the “Rust” shooting “on behalf of my brother’s legacy.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period💔" she wrote.

Production on “Rust” has been suspended in the wake of the shooting. A search warrant document said neither Baldwin nor the assistant director who gave him the gun knew there were real bullets in the gun.

The assistant director had yelled “cold gun” before the shooting took place, according to an affidavit filed in a Santa Fe court. “Cold gun” refers to a weapon not having live rounds.

Despite that finding, sources told NBC News last week that the gun had misfired before and multiple members of the film crew walked off the “Rust” set due to safety concerns.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shootings and an investigation was ongoing.