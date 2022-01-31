'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan is asking people to stop commenting on her body

"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan is asking fans to stop comment on her body even if it's positive.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the "Derry Girls" actor told her 1.4 million followers: "So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me."

"Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day," she wrote in the caption of the post, which features a mirror selfie from her New York hotel room.

Coughlan is the latest celebrity who has asked their followers to stop sharing unwarranted opinions about their bodies.

In October, Jonah Hill told his 3.1 million followers on Instagram that it “doesn’t feel good” to read posts about his body.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” the actor wrote at the time. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

“Bridgerton,” which follows the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in London during the 1800s, became one of Netflix's biggest shows with nearly 82 million views.

The second season will premiere on March 25.