British radio host dies from suspected heart attack during on-air broadcast

A British radio host died during an on-air broadcast on Monday, according to the radio station.

Host Tim Gough, 55, died while broadcasting his breakfast show on GenX Radio Suffolk from his Lackford, Suffolk home at 7:50 a.m., according to the radio station, which said in a news release that Gough died of a suspected heart attack.

Music playing on the station stopped suddenly around the time of his death before resuming several minutes later, according to the BBC.

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," a statement from the station said. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk. The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

The station's managing director, James Hazell, said Gough had been a radio broadcaster since the 80s and "had come out of radio retirement...to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk."

According to Gough's biography on the GenX Radio website, his return to radio marked his first time back on air in over a decade.

Tributes poured in on the station's Facebook page, where one commenter called Gough a "local radio legend."

Hazell described Gough as a "warm, caring, fun guy."

He enjoyed travel, photography, Wordle, and walking his Labrador, Cooper, around the Suffolk countryside, according to the GenX website.

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and a son, according to the station.