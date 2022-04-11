Britney Spears announces pregnancy on Instagram

Britney Spears said she is "having a baby" with fiancé Sam Asghari in an Instagram post Monday.

The news that comes less than a year since she revealed a desire for more children. The singer has said she was unable to make her own birth control decisions while under conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

Spears, 40, said she took a pregnancy test after noticing her stomach was "growing" despite recent weight loss for a trip to Hawaii. At first Asghari joked that she was "food pregnant" but decided to take a test anyway.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote.

A spokesperson for Spears did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Spears has two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with former husband Kevin Federline.

The singer said she plans to avoid going out to avoid paparazzi who harassed her during her previous two pregnancies, noting her past experiences with perinatal depression and how little the experience was publicly discussed at the time.

"But now women talk about it everyday," Spears said. "Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

During a public testimony last year, Spears expressed a desire to have more children in the near future.

Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted to have her intrauterine device removed but her conservators would not allow it.

"I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby," she said in June. "But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children any more children."

Asghari proposed to Spears two months after he conservatorship was terminated. The couple began dating in 2016 and were engaged in September.