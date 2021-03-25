Britney Spears' attorney files petition requesting father Jamie Spears resign as conservator

Britney Spears' attorney filed a petition requesting that Jodi Montgomery become the singer's permanent conservator and her father, Jamie Spears, resign from the position.

Jamie Spears has been his daughter’s conservator since 2008 and was briefly her sole conservator in 2019 after the resignation of his former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet. Later that same year, Jamie Spears took a break from controlling her estate due to his health and Montgomery stepped in as a temporary conservator of the person.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, Britney Spears' attorney "requested the resignation" of Jamie Spears and asked that Montgomery take over the role permanently. The court was notified last week that the singer's attorney planned on filing the petition.

Attorneys for Britney Spears and her father did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday about the filing.

The singer, 39, has had a legal conservator since her public breakdown in 2007. A #FreeBritney movement gained popularity in 2019 after fans said that Jamie Spears had abused the conservatorship to keep control over his daughter — allegations that he and his attorneys have repeatedly denied over the years.

Jamie Spears said that he saved his daughter from exploitative influences and brought her estate out of debt over the years.

In February, the family's legal battle was featured in the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears." The film explored Britney Spears' rise to stardom, the resulting media pressure and "the fervent fan base that is convinced Spears should be liberated from the conservatorship," the New York Times wrote.

Celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Valerie Bertinelli rallied around the pop star following the release of the documentary.

Britney Spears has not spoken publicly about the conservatorship since the documentary’s release, but last month in court her attorney said that it was “no secret” she did not want her father to be her conservator.

Her most direct address of the situation came in 2019, prior to her request to remove her father, when she told fans that “rumors” and “death threats” against her family were getting out of control. Britney Spears urged fans not to believe everything they hear and asked for privacy for her family.

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she said. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”