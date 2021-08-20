Britney Spears called 911 to report a theft but did not pursue action

After Britney Spears called 911 to report a theft at her home, the pop star suddenly had a change of heart and decided not to pursue action when deputies arrived at her residence, authorities said Friday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's office said Spears made the call to "report some type of theft" just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 10.

"When deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks and contacted her security staff, they were informed Spears had decided she did not want to file a report at that time," the sheriff's office said. "Due to Spears’ sudden change of heart, there is no official record as to what was allegedly stolen from her house — or by whom."

The 911 call came just a few days before a housekeeper for Spears accused the pop star of striking her during a dispute Monday morning. The employee alleged that Spears, who has been embroiled in a court battle over ending her conservatorship, confronted her when she returned to the house and slapped a phone out of her hands, according to the sheriff's office.

The housekeeper, who was not injured, initially called deputies to the house and later filed a report at the sheriff's station. When deputies tried to get in touch with Spears, the sheriff's office said she would not speak with them.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, said in a statement that the allegation was "sensational tabloid fodder," adding it was "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever."

Spears, 39, is attempting to remove her father, James "Jamie" Spears, from her conservatorship, saying last year that she refuses to perform while he retains control over her in any capacity. She told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during her June 23 testimony that her father ruined her life and “loved” to hear her in pain while he exerted his power over her.

Spears alleged that her conservatorship was “abusive” and that if she didn’t comply with the demands of her father or management, she was told she would not be able to see her children.

In a response to the petition to remove him, Jamie Spears indicated that he would be “willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters.” But he still contested his removal, arguing there was no urgent need for his removal and urged the court not to make a decision based on “false allegations.”

The pending petition to remove Jamie Spears is the second attempt by Britney Spears to have her father replaced as her conservator, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied a similar motion last year.

Penny is expected to rule on whether to replace Jamie Spears with professional accountant Jason Rubin on Sept. 29.