'Best day ever': Britney Spears celebrates end of conservatorship

Britney Spears, freed from her conservatorship, celebrated her newfound independence on Friday.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," the pop star said, tweeting a video of the celebration outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!"

She described Friday as the "best day ever."

The 13-year conservatorship had legally stripped Spears of making her own personal and financial decisions, instead leaving them to the discretion of her father, Jamie Spears, and other conservators.

Spears informally asked the court to terminate the conservatorship during testimony in June, describing her father's role in the arrangement as abusive and traumatizing. Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed an official request to terminate the conservatorship after Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator in October.

"The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled on Friday. "Effective the conservatorship for Britney Jean Spears' person and estate are terminated."

Spears also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it, "I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again ... best day ever !!!!"

As for Spears' future, Rosengart said it's entirely up to her.

"What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney," Rosengart said. "As of today, Britney is a free woman, she's an independent woman."