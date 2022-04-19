Britney Spears cited after driving at an ‘unsafe speed,' court records show

The California Highway Patrol recently cited Britney Spears after authorities said they saw her driving at an “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” according to court records obtained by NBC News.

The pop star was pulled over on March 10. The records do not detail where she was driving, the conditions or at what speed.

The citation comes on the heels of Spears celebrating being able to drive on her own once again.

In a since-deleted post earlier this month, Spears wrote that her conservatorship had made her feel “like a hopeless old woman” and noted she wasn’t allowed to drive alone for 13 years.

Spears was famously released from a controversial conservatorship on Nov. 12, 2021, which limited her freedom to do things as she pleased, including driving.

In her testimony against the conservatorship last summer, Spears said she also was not allowed to be driven by her boyfriend.

“Now, going forward, I’m not willing to meet or see anyone I’m not with — (I’ve met with) enough people against my will, I’m done,” she said at the time. “All I want is to own my money for this and my boyfriend to drive me in his f---ing car.”

Spears is scheduled to appear in court for the traffic citation on May 3, 2022. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.