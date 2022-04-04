Britney Spears confirms she's writing a book following memoir reports

Britney Spears confirmed Monday that she is in the process of writing a book, weeks after reports first circulated that she had a multi-millionaire deal to write a tell-all memoir.

Spears, 40, revealed the news to her Instagram followers after some appeared to express confusion as to why she was discussing her past in recent posts.

"Well, I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic ... it's also hard brining up past events in my life," she wrote.

Spears said she's taking the time to address moments that she didn't express her thoughts about openly, adding that those kinds of conversations were not something she was comfortable having in the past.

But it's time to "talk about it," Spears said Monday.

"Why do I say this ??? Well because I never felt heard ever!!!" she said. "I was screaming inside and no matter what i said, it was always looked down on."

The singer was recently released from a nearly 13-year conservatorship that put her personal and financial affairs in control of her father. A judge ruled to dissolve the legal arrangement in November, months after Spears testified that she found the conservatorship to be abusive and kept her from living her own life.

Page Six first reported that Spears had taken a book deal to pen her memoir in February, which other outlets including People magazine later reported as well.

The decision notably comes after Spears publicly pushed back against depictions of her written by her young sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in her memoir "Things I Should Have Said." Spears claimed her younger sister wasn't around her much in the years leading up to her conservatorship and that her characterizations were inaccurate.