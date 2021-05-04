Britney Spears criticizes 'hypocritical' documentaries about her life

Britney Spears criticized the recent documentaries focusing on her mental health issues and legal battle with her father's conservatorship as "hypocritical."

"They criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. "I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?" she wrote.

The pop star has been under a legal conservatorship for more than 12 years, which means she has essentially had a court-appointed guardian following a public breakdown in 2007. Last year, Spears petitioned to remove her father, Jamie Spears, whom her attorney said she was "afraid" of, from her conservatorship.

The court didn't remove Jamie Spears from her case. Instead, it appointed Bessemer Trust, a private financial institution, as a co-conservator.

Her legal battle has come under renewed scrutiny after the release of the New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary in February and the BBC's "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" on Saturday — both films documenting her rise to fame, her struggles in the media spotlight and her eventual conservatorship.

Britney Spears did not appear on camera in either documentary.

She has rarely spoken publicly about the legal battle, while her father's legal team has defended him. Representatives for Jamie Spears have argued in multiple interviews that the outside concern is misplaced and that he "rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation."

Spears' lengthy Instagram post came a week after she was granted a request last Tuesday to directly address the court managing her conservatorship at a status hearing in June. It's unclear what issues Spears will raise or whether she will ask to end her conservatorship.

The next hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on June 23.

In the meantime, Spears said she was getting ready for the sun.

"I have so many trips I'm looking forward to taking this summer and I can't wait to dance in different studios," she wrote. "I hope you're all living your best lives."