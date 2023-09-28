Britney Spears dancing with knives sparks wellness check by police

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Authorities performed a wellness check on Britney Spears after fans expressed concern over a video of her dancing with knives, a source close to the singer told NBC News on Thursday.

Spears, 41, is "fine," the source said. Adding, "This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do."

The "Womanizer" singer posted the video to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today." Spears added that fans shouldn't worry and that they weren't real knives.

She posted again later saying she was simply copying Shakira, who danced with knives at her MTV Video Music Awards performance earlier this month.

These types of videos are a staple on Spears' Instagram feed as she has posted clips of her dancing alone in her home for years.

The Ventura Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Fans called in a wellness check on Spears in January as well, which she said went a "little too far" in a since-deleted social media post.

"​The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately," Spears wrote. "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."