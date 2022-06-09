Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested at her home

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday at the Ventura County home the pop star shares with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled, was chased and detained by security after showing up at the residence, a local law enforcement official told NBC News.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks around 2 p.m. about a trespasser, the source said.
Alexander was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016, the official said.
TMZ first reported the news. A lawyer for Spears, Mathew Rosengart, said he was "livid" about the "intrusion" and he thanked law enforcement officers for their quick work.
"Britney is safe," he said.
A lawyer for Alexander did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September.
Spears, 40, was freed from her conservatorship in November after a judge ruled in favor of termination, ending the 13-year arrangement that had legally stripped the pop star from making her own personal and financial decisions.
In 2020, Alexander showed up at a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles amid her conservatorship battle. "I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney," he told Us Magazine at the time. "This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it."