'Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn': Britney Spears responds to sister's 'GMA' interview

Britney Spears on Thursday blasted recent comments her sister made during a “Good Morning America” interview, saying it bothered her that her behavior was described as “out of control.”

The singer, who said she is sick with a fever, rebutted comments her sister Jamie Lynn Spears made about her behavior being erratic prior to her 13-year conservatorship, which a judge terminated in November.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense," Britney Spears wrote on social media, one day after Jamie Lynn Spears' "GMA" interview promoting her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said" aired.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn Spears also addressed previous comments made by her sister regarding performing remixes to Britney Spears' pop hits. She said on “GMA” that she “didn’t understand” the problem.

Britney Spears, however, elaborated on why she took issue with it.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Spears’ statement Thursday said. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!”

“I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were, ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea …’ Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!”

This is the latest post from Britney Spears in which she has spoken out about how her family treated her, particularly during the conservatorship.

In promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears said she tried to help offer Britney Spears resources, but that she "didn't want to be part" of the conservatorship.

"I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that," Jamie Lynn Spears said. "I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."

Despite her comments about not being part of her older sister's legal situation, Jamie Lynn Spears has been criticized by Britney Spears' fans for benefitting from the arrangement.

In October, non-profit organization This is My Brave announced it would not take donations from the proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spear's memoir following backlash from #FreeBritney supporters.