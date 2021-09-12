Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce they're getting married

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, announced Sunday that they are engaged to be married.

Asghari’s agent, Brandon Cohen, said they made their long-term relationship official and are “deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

The couple posted images on their Instagram pages showing Spears wearing the engagement ring. Spears and Asghari, a fitness trainer and actor, began dating in 2016. He proposed at Spears' Southern California home, Cohen said.

The announcement comes days after Spears’ father filed a petition with a Los Angeles judge asking to end his conservatorship over his daughter, a legal arrangement that gave him control over the pop star’s estate for more than a decade.

Britney Spears, 39, has called the arrangement “abusive,” saying she was allegedly told she wouldn’t be able to see her children if she didn’t meet the demands of her father and managers.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has denied all allegations of abuse and said in the petition that the conservatorship helped his daughter “get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order."

"Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to let her have her life back," the petition added.

A judge in the case is expected to rule on the petition on Sept. 29.

Dasrath reported from Los Angeles and Stelloh from Northern California.