Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after a year of marriage

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after just over a year of marriage, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," the source said. No additional details were immediately available.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears' Los Angeles home in June 2022.

Asghari told "Good Morning America" in an interview last year that the wedding was intimate, with roughly 50 to 70 guests to celebrate with them. He said that Spears was doing “amazing.”

"It's just surreal, man," Asghari said in an interview with ABC last year. "It was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was."

The couple have been through a tumultuous few years as Spears fought to terminate the conservatorship her family placed her under in 2008. Spears had no legal authority over her own medical decisions or contracts, including a legal marriage, until the conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

Spears also revealed during her testimony requesting the termination that she did not have the authority to remove her intrauterine device, a contraceptive, while under the conservatorship. She told the court in 2021 that she wanted to have more children and was unable to because of her legal limitations.

She and Asghari revealed in May last year that she had suffered a miscarriage. Spears said in a Instagram post at the time the couple has lost their “miracle baby.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” her statement said. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share our good news.”

Spears most recently posted Instagram photos of her and Asghari together in July, horseback riding on a beach. Weeks before that, she posted photos and videos of them traveling together.