Britney Spears says she loves sister Jamie Lynn amid social media spat 

Britney Spears softened her tone against her young sister Saturday after days of public back-and-forth social media posts following Jamie Lynn Spears' interview promoting her new memoir last week.

Britney Spears, 40, admitted to saying "some harsh things" about her younger sibling in a note posted to Twitter. The two began arguing over social media Thursday after Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, did a promotional interview on "Good Morning America" for her new book, "Things I Should Have Said."

In the interview, Jamie Lynn Spears described her sister's behavior prior to the 13-year conservatorship she was placed under as erratic. Britney Spears disputed the claims, saying the two hadn't been around each other much at the time and that her sister was making up stories about her.

"I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing ... But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me," Britney Spears wrote Saturday.

She went on to note her siblings lack of action while she was under conservatorship, which was terminated in November, and perceived her sister's loyalty to be "still with the people that hurt me the most."

But Britney Spears called for a resolution to their public dispute in the end.

"All I know is I love you unconditionally...so go ahead and say whatever you want," she said. "It's so tacky for a family to publicly fight like this!"

Jamie Lynn Spears responded in an Instagram story, asking her sister to call her and alleging that she has reached out multiple times to discuss their issues privately.

"In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up," she said. "I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you, or tried to help you. This is embarrassing and needs to stop. love you."