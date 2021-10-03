Britney Spears is focusing on "healing" following her father's suspension as her conservator, a move she requested from a California judge after 13 years of being under his control.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in the singer's favor last week to suspend James "Jamie" Spears as his daughter's conservator of the estate, describing the arrangement "toxic." Britney Spears said in a June testimony that her father ruined her life through his role in the conservatorship, alleging that he took pleasure in controlling her and in her pain.

But it appears that she is now feeling better in the wake of her father's suspension.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do... Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe," Britney Spears wrote on Instagram.

She and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, took a brief vacation following the court ruling on Wednesday, according to both their social media posts.

A hearing to formally remove Jamie Spears as conservator is set for Nov. 12, when Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also intends to present Penny a plan to end the conservatorship altogether.

Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship since 2008, following a mental health crisis, and has spent the past year attempting to remove her father from her case. The singer has had a tumultuous legal battle over the last year and told the court she feels traumatized over what she called an abusive conservatorship.

Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, called the ruling a loss for his daughter in a statement Thursday. Thoreen said that part of working in Britney Spears' best interest meant that her client had to bite his tongue and not respond to the "false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks" levied against him.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen said.