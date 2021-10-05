Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement for 'freeing' her from conservatorship

Britney Spears thanked the #FreeBritney movement on Monday, saying fans were instrumental in last week's ruling to suspend her father as her conservator after 13 years under his control.

In a Twitter post, Britney Spears wrote: “#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!!”

The #FreeBritney campaign gained momentum on social media in recent years as fans questioned whether the pop star was being taken advantage of through what was supposed to have been a temporary arrangement. Organizers shined a light on others who have been negatively affected by conservatorships, such as former "Star Trek" star Nichelle Nichols.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it," Spears continued. "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true."

Britney Spears, who has been in a conservatorship since 2008 after a mental health crisis, spent the past year trying to remove her father James "Jamie" Spears from her case, telling the court that she feels traumatized over what she said was an abusive conservatorship.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favor last week, describing the arrangement as "toxic." Britney Spears testified in June that her father ruined her life through his role in the conservatorship, alleging that he took pleasure in controlling her and in her pain.

Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said the ruling was a loss for his daughter in a statement Thursday. Thoreen said part of working in Britney Spears' best interests meant her client had to bite his tongue and not respond to the "false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks."

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen said.

A hearing to formally remove Jamie Spears as conservator is set for Nov. 12, when Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also intends to present Penny with a plan to end the conservatorship altogether.

He previously credited the #FreeBritney movement for its role in Wednesday's ruling.

"She's free today in a sense ... but there's a larger issue here," Rosengart said. "And the larger issue is now being looked into by state legislatures throughout the country, certainly in California, and by the U.S. Congress. To the extent we can shine a light on that issue, as well, that's something that's very important."