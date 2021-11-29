Broadway stars pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim in Times Square

A crowd of Broadway stars gathered in Times Square on Sunday to sing one of the late Stephen Sondheim's most beloved songs in a tribute to the composer days after his death.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Josh Groban were among the musical theater icons who gathered to perform for what many on social media called #sundayforsondheim.

Broadway stars stand on the red steps of Duffy Square to perform "Sunday" from Sondheim's 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, on Nov. 28, 2021. Jenny Anderson / PLAYBILL

The group chose to memorialize the late composer and lyricist by singing "Sunday," from Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George."

The song, which ends Act 1 of the show, is about the legacy and harmony of art, and French artist Georges Seurat finally completing what would arguably be considered his greatest masterpiece, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte."

Bundled up in scarves and coats, the crowd of singers belted out the words, with some like Miranda appearing to become overwhelmed by emotion.

"such a joy. a tremendously aching joy," Bareilles tweeted of the performance.

Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has won the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim said. He was 91.

Sondheim’s masterpieces, for which he wrote the words and music, include “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Company,” “Follies,” “Into the Woods,” “Merrily We Roll Along” and more.

It’s unclear what caused Sondheim’s death, but he spent his final days celebrating Thanksgiving and watching performances.

“And he spent all day Wednesday seeing the matinee and evening performances of 'Dana H' and 'Is This a Room' — doing what he most loved to do,” F. Richard Pappas, Sondheim’s attorney, said.