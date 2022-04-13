Broadway's 'Aladdin' cast pays tribute to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried

The cast of Broadway's "Aladdin" gave a heartwarming tribute to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who originally voiced Iago in the 1992 animated film of the same name.

The tribute was delivered by actor Don Darryl Rivera, who plays the iconic bird on Broadway, following a performance on Tuesday evening — just hours after Gottfried, 67, died from a rare genetic muscle disorder, type II myotonic dystrophy.

“We’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend, a funnyman with an indelible voice, the man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried,” Rivera began his monologue.

“I, along with five other actors worldwide, have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life onstage," he said. "But I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice — that voice that the New York Times once said sounded like a busted Cuisinart.”

Rivera continued with a story about meeting Gottfried after one of the musical's early productions.

“The curtain had just come down and out comes Gilbert from the wings. He put his arm around me and we snapped a few photos. But then, I pulled out this,” said Rivera, who pulled out a VHS copy of the original animation.

“His eyes lit up like it was the magic lamp itself. He signed it for me and it’s still one of my most treasured possessions. Gilbert was really kind and sweet and surprisingly soft-spoken. He will be deeply missed by his friends and his family.”