Bruce Springsteen postpones European shows due to 'vocal issues'

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed upcoming shows in Prague and Milan due to “vocal issues,” the musician announced Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after he postponed Saturday’s show at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, France, also citing vocal issues and “doctor’s direction.”

In a statement shared to social media Sunday, Springsteen’s team said “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days.”

Following this directive, the rock singer and guitarist is rescheduling his Tuesday show at Prague Letňany Airport as well as his June 1 and June 3 shows at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

New dates for all four of the rescheduled shows will be announced soon, and ticket buyers are eligible for refunds at their original point of purchase, according to the statement.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably,” the statement said, “and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Springsteen, 74, has a recent history of health issues that have affected his ability to perform. Last fall, the longtime rock musician delayed a handful of shows before postponing all of his performances for the rest of the year because of his peptic ulcer disease, which is a wearing-away of the stomach lining.

This year, he and the E Street Band resumed those performances as they kicked off a world tour, hitting stops across the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland so far.