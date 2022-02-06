Build-a-Bear releases line of "adult" bears for "After Dark"

Build-a-Bear, the teddy bear and other plush animal retailer, has released a line of adult-themed bears labeled its "After Dark" collection.

The "After Dark" collection, which debuted just in time for Valentine's Day, requires visitors to its website to ensure they're 18 years old or older before accessing the site.

"Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone — including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart," a promo on the site reads.

However, the bears in the "After Dark" collection don't appear to cross the line into overtly raunchy.

Most of the bears are holding wine, dressed in nothing but boxers or wearing shirts that declare "I Want to Take You Out."

When the cursor hovers over a bear on the website, the outfit disappears, revealing a regular teddy bear sans clothing.

In addition to the Valentine's Day, adult-themed bears, Build-a-Bear, which was launched in 1997, offers plush animals from a range of collaborations with brands like "Star Wars" and the Nintendo game "Animal Crossing."