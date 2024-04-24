‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper gets married to Matt Kaplan in ‘emotional’ ceremony

Alex Cooper is married!

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host said “I do” to Matt Kaplan, producer of TV shows like “To the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “XO, Kitty.”

The pair got married in an intimate beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, according to a Vogue feature published April 24. The wedding weekend kicked off on April 4, reported the outlet, and Cooper shared an Instagram pic on April 24 of two cakes alongside the caption “4/6/24.”

Their nuptials were officiated by Cooper’s brother Grant, and Cooper chose not to have her father walk her down the aisle, according to Vogue.

“At the beginning of wedding planning, I really rejected the concept of being walked down by a man to be handed to another man,” she explained to the magazine. “Although to clarify I have such an incredible relationship with my father and both of my parents — it wasn’t about that. To me personally, I just never loved that tradition. It’s old and antiquated.”

At their nuptials, Cooper had her and Kaplan’s dogs be their ring bearers.

“It was perfection,” she said of having them involved in the wedding.

Looking back, Cooper said her wedding ceremony was “everything” she and Kaplan “wanted it to be.”

“It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it,” she said.

Read on for a relationship timeline of Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan’s relationship.

July 2020: Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan meet for the first time

In the April interview with Vogue, Cooper recalled how she met Kaplan, and she said it happened in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was doing a few Zoom meetings with film and TV companies.

“After back-to-back meetings, I got on my last meeting of the day with ACE Productions, Matt’s company,” she recalled. “I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, ‘Wow, this producer is very handsome — but, stay focused Alex.’ There were about five other people on the Zoom from his company, but I kept just staring at Matt’s video square.”

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan start dating

Cooper told Vogue in the April feature that she and Kaplan started dating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We went on a few dinner dates in L.A. and sat in parking lots, pandemic-style, and there was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” Cooper said. “I’m extremely picky so this was big for me.”

Alex Cooper considers getting married to Matt Kaplan

In her April interview with Vogue, Cooper said that she never really wanted to get married.

“I had always been a cynic when it came to marriage,” she said.

Despite her parents having a successful marriage and being wed for 40 years this year, Cooper told Kaplan that she was “more interested in the whole ‘life partner’ route” if they ever chose to be together for a long time.

Cooper said she didn’t change her mind about being married until she realized how committed Kaplan was to their relationship.

“I remember waking up one day and realizing that Matt’s unwavering love for me and his commitment to growing with me as an individual and to us as a partnership had completely shifted my opinion of marriage,” she said.

May 2023: Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan get engaged

In December 2022, Cooper told Kaplan that she was interested in getting married when he took her on a date to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

“You can do it,” she recalled telling him in her interview with Vogue. “You can propose. We can get married.”

Cooper said that Kaplan then proposed to her at their home in May 2023. He set up a fake photo shoot for her so she got her hair and makeup done. Cooper then headed home, not realizing she was about to get engaged.

“I walked into our home, guard down, in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, ready to go lay on the couch and watch some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ until he got home, but instead walked into the most romantic stunning setup. I was shocked,” Cooper recalled of the moment.

“Adele was playing all throughout my house, candles lit everywhere and there was a laptop that said ‘play me’ sitting on the table.”

On the laptop was a video that Kaplan had made of him talking about their life together. But, in the clip, he told Cooper that there was one thing missing from their love life, and sent Cooper on a scavenger hunt around the house to find it.

It was in their courtyard garden that Cooper saw Kaplan and their dog, Henry, waiting for her under a canopy of flowers.

“We cried, we kissed, we celebrated, and it was the most magical night of my life,” she said.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan start planning their wedding

After they got engaged, Cooper and Kaplan started planning their wedding. The media personality told Vogue in April 2024 that her beau was the one leading the charge and that made the planning process “a dream.”

“Matt handled almost everything so I was quite stress free. In my defense, as a producer, Matt’s specialty is planning and visualizing and bringing things to life, so I knew if I wanted it to go perfectly, leave it to Matt,” she said. “Of course, I contributed where I could —like what flavor the cake would be — but I give Matt so much credit because he truly took on the heavy lifting, and it was perfect.”

February 2024: Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan hold a pre-wedding celebration

In February 2024, Cooper shared a bunch of photos of her and Cooper “practicing for the big day.”

“We had a little pre-wedding celebration with Matt’s 100 yr old grandma last night,” she wrote in the caption. “She sadly won’t be able to travel to our wedding so we wanted to make her feel special and a part of everything❤️ sobbing love you grandmommy. The daddy gang loves you too you legend (yes she’s wearing Chd sweats).”

April 2024: Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan get married

Cooper and Kaplan tied the knot in an intimate beachside wedding in April, which took place in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Cooper told Vogue in her April interview that their ceremony started at 5 p.m. sharp.

“It was everything we wanted it to be,” she said. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”