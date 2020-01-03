Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter and revealed in Instagram posts Friday, they won't be sharing any photos of her to protect her privacy.
"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz and Madden wrote. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details."
The couple, who married in 2015, did disclose that their daughter "is really really cute," however.
Diaz and Madden are not the only celebrities to forgo posting pictures of their children on social media. Earlier this year, singer Pink announced she would no longer shares images of her daughter Willow Sage, 8, and Jameson Moon, 3, after she was criticized for sharing a picture of her son on the beach without his diaper. Though Pink scribbled out Jameson Moon's bottom half in the photo before posting it, trolls still accused her of being irresponsible and badgered her with comments about circumcision.
“People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on and how dare I … some of the nastiest things,” Pink said on "Ellen." “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve done in my whole life.”
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are also among those in Hollywood who choose not to share pictures of their children on social media.
"My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not, so I think they should have the right to choose that," Kutcher said during a 2017 episode of the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeart Radio. "I don't think they should have images of them that are out there as children that somebody could potentially blackmail or do whatever."