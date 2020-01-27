Camila Cabello sings to her dad at Grammys, and people think of Kobe and Gianna

Camila Cabello's Grammys performance struck an emotional chord with viewers, who said her song reminded them of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Cabello, who was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Shawn Mendes for their hit "Señorita," performed "First Man." The song, which is featured on her 2019 album "Romance," is about a daughter who reassures her father that her boyfriend is a "good man" and that although she's found a new love, her father will always be the most important man in her life.
While singing, Cabello descended the stage and approached her father, Alejandro Cabello, as pictures of her childhood appeared on screen behind her. Her father appeared to cry as she sang to him, and they shared a hug after the performance.
A torrent of social media responses followed the performance, with many commenting how the Cabellos reminded them of Bryant, who had four daughters. He was a basketball coach for Gianna, 13, and a meme of the two at a recent NBA went viral a few weeks ago.
"Takes on extra meaning after #Kobe news," tweeted Chris Erskine, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
"Camila Cabello singing her song 'First Man' at the Grammys, which is about her dad, is perfect for the tragedy that happened today," wrote another user. "RIP Kobe and Gigi."
Cabello will embark on the North American leg of her "Romance" tour in July.