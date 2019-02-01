Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 9:59 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 1, 2019, 12:17 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

You know where she's at — and now, she is weighing if politics is where she should be.

Cardi B on Thursday asked fans to decide if she should accept an invitation from Polk County Democrats in the key state of Iowa to speak at a "reception of her choice" in May.

Earlier this week, the influential Democratic group explained in a tweet that "as the center of the Iowa caucuses," it has hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., "and many powerful women leaders."

Polk County's Democratic organization is the biggest in Iowa, a state that is traditionally an early stop for White House hopefuls.

Cardi, 26, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is scheduled to performin Des Moines on May 3, and some Democrats are hoping she will make time to talk politics — as she has on her social media accounts — during her trip.

"We reached out to her because she speaks to the new activism in the Democratic Party and has a national audience that many leaders could only dream of, " Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democrats, told NBC News on Thursday.

He also said: "Stranger things have happened."

The Bronx-born rapper, who famously said in her 2017 breakout single "Bodak Yellow": "You know where I'm at, you know where I be," has now put the decision up to the people — at least those who follow her on Twitter.

On Thursday, she tweeted: "Should I?"

Earlier this month, Cardi called for an end to the federal government shutdown.

Last week, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert suggested Cardi deliver the rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Rising political star Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost a race for Georgia governor last year, will deliver the Democrats’ official response Tuesday.