Caroline Flack of 'Love Island UK' dies at 40

British TV presenter Caroline Flack, known for hosting "Love Island UK," has died at age 40.
She died by suicide, a lawyer for the family said Saturday, according to the British Press Association.
"Everybody at Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," the reality TV show said in a tweet. "Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."
The family's lawyer said Flack was found in her home in East London, according to the Press Association.
Her family asked for privacy as they grieve her sudden loss.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.