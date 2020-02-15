Caroline Flack of 'Love Island UK' dies at 40

British TV presenter Caroline Flack, known for hosting "Love Island," has died at age 40.
She died by suicide, a lawyer for the family said Saturday, according to the British Press Association.
"Everybody at Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," the reality TV show said in a tweet. "Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."
The family's lawyer said Flack was found in her home in East London, according to the Press Association. Her family asked for privacy as they grieve her sudden loss.
Flack began hosting the show in 2015 and stepped down in December following allegations she assaulted her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, according to Variety. She was replaced by Laura Whitmore.
In a Christmas Eve Instagram post, Flack said she was advised to stay off social media but wanted to wish her supporters a merry Christmas.
"This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot ... for one person to take on their own," she wrote. "I'm a human being at the end of the day and I'm not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with ... I'm taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I've got myself into. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."
"Love Island" cast member Molly Mae Hague said on Instagram on Saturday that she was heartbroken over Flack's death.
"Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace," she wrote.
Another cast member, Chris Hughes, tweeted: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. ... God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight."
"Love Island" is a dating reality show that premiered in the U.K. in 2015 and is available in the U.S. on Hulu. A U.S. version of the show debuted in 2019.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.