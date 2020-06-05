Cate Blanchett says she suffered 'chainsaw accident' to the neck but is OK

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Cate Blanchett says she recently had an accident involving a chainsaw at her home in England.

“I'm fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't,” the “Blue Jasmine” actress, 51, said last week on “A Podcast of One’s Own” with former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine,” she added, while noting she had taken a year off to be with her oldest son to help him with his schooling.

Blanchett, who was most recently seen in the Hulu miniseries "Mrs. America," and husband Andrew Upton are parents to four kids, Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and Edith, 5.

"I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period,” she explained.

So, while Blanchett juggles homeschooling and power tools, Gillard reminded her to stay safe.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people want to see any nicks taken out of it,” Gillard said.

“I want to keep it on my shoulders,” she laughed.