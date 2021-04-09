Celebrities, hip hop artists react to DMX's death

In the hours after the late rapper DMX suffered a massive heart attack on April 2, celebrities and members of the hip hop community shared their prayers for his recovery — up until his family announced Friday that DMX had died at the age of 50.

Condolences poured in from rappers, comedians and others across the world.

Jamaal Bowman, a member of Congress who represents New York's 16th District, which contains DMX's hometown of Mount Vernon, tweeted, "Sending love, strength, and healing to DMX's family."

"May he rest in peace, and may his spirit live on in Mount Vernon and worldwide through the impact your music had on us all!"

May he rest in peace, and may his spirit live on in Mount Vernon and worldwide through the impact your music had on us all! pic.twitter.com/X614VW5Bfj — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper said, "Rest in Heaven."

Soulja Boy tweeted, "RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺"

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Comedian and host Lonnie Love recalled a memory of meeting DMX in an airport with Sherrie Shepard.

"She called me and X took the phone and we talked, laughed & prayed a good 30 minutes ... I wish we had more time .."

Ice Cube said he is sending "warrior prayers to the homie DMX" on Twitter.

Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX pic.twitter.com/oSAli6ABTn — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 9, 2021

"His gift meant so much to so many," tweeted actor Halle Berry. "Sending love to his family."

Fatimah Nyeema Warner, a rapper known professionally as Noname, said "rest easy dmx."

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

"Every dog has its day," tweeted Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith. "RIP DMX."