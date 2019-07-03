Breaking News Emails
Celebrities including Dwyane Wade, Diplo and Tamar Braxton are showing support for Lil Nas X after the rapper said he's been receiving homophobic comments after coming out as gay.
On Tuesday, the "Old Town Road" rapper took to Instagram to post a sad face emoji wearing a cowboy hat and holding a gun, writing: "say one more home of phobic thing to me."
The post quickly garnered an outpouring of love and support for Lil Nas X. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 754,000 people had "liked" it.
"Super proud of you," singer Tamar Braxton wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.
"We love you tho," DJ and producer Diplo wrote.
Dwyane Wade told the rapper to "focus on all the good in your life." The basketball star, who retired from the NBA in April, recently showed his support for his 12-year-old son Zion attending the Miami Beach Gay Pride parade.
"Don't allow these fools get to you," Wade commented on Lil Nas X's Instagram post. "It's a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent."
Even presidential candidates are rushing to the defense of Lil Nas X.
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted: "@LilNasX has gone from viral sensation to groundbreaking musician. As a fan, I'm thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family! #pride."
Buttigieg, running in the Democratic presidential primary, came out as gay in an op-ed in 2015.
Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, came out as gay in a tweet on the last day of Pride Month in June.
"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [f--k with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," the June 30 tweet read, referring to his new song.
In the song "C7osure," Lil Nas X says that's tired of hiding who he is.
“Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow \ No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go \ Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold \ This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old,” he sings.
In a follow-up tweet of his album cover with a rainbow building in the background, Lil Nas X wrote, "deadass thought I made it obvious."
The rapper, 20, shot to stardom with the country rap song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The song has led the Billboard Hot 100 for the 13th week to become the longest-running No. 1 for a hip-hop song, according to Billboard.