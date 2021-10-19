Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas show due to muscle spasms

Celine Dion is delaying her new Las Vegas residency show due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms," the singer announced Tuesday.

The Canadian singer, 53, postponed all of her performances at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas from Nov. 5 to Feb. 5, citing “unforeseen medical symptoms” that have prohibited her from participating in ongoing rehearsals, according to a news release.

"I'm heartbroken by this," the Grammy-winning singer wrote in a statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

Dion continued: "I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

Dion's "Courage World Tour," is expected to resume on March 9, the press release said. Ticket holders for the canceled tour dates will automatically be refunded.