The Chainsmokers respond to 'Paris' becoming unofficial abortion rights song on TikTok

The Chainsmokers' 2017 song "Paris" became a rallying cry for abortion rights on TikTok over the weekend after the Supreme Court overruled the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

In an attempt to express solidarity with others in states where abortion is banned or inaccessible, many on TikTok people began lip syncing the Chainsmokers lyric, "If we go down, then we go down together." The song has been used in more than 135,000 TikTok videos, as of Wednesday morning.

“when the powers and systems that be fail us, we have to have each other,” TikTok user morguelol captioned in her video, which she posted on Sunday. “sobbing at every single video under this sound.”

In a video with more than 360,000 views, another TikTok creator, moschultemusic, said: “Do you think The Chainsmokers knew their little pop song about Paris would be used to fight for reproductive rights?”

In response to the trend using their song, The Chainsmokers tweeted that it was "special to witness" how "Paris" is being used on social media.

"Beautiful to see our music playing a role in bringing people together," the "Closer" duo, made up of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, added. "And any artist or creator right now not speaking up for the women that support them in their own careers should feel ashamed"

The group did not immediately respond for comment.

But Taggart has continued to expressed his support.

“We did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in" he wrote on TikTok in a reply video.

In a different video posted on Tuesday, he wrote: "this song has so much more meaning every time we perform it now"