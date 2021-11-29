Channing Tatum to reprise role for third 'Magic Mike' film

Channing Tatum and his washboard abs are returning back to the big screen — for the third time.

Tatum is set to reprise his role in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third installment of the successful stripper film franchise, which will debut on HBO Max.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum tweeted on Monday.

The latest installment will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, according to Tatum’s tweet, which included a photo of the script. Reid Carolin is also returning to write the script.

The popular franchise has spawned a spinoff live show, "Magic Mike Live," which debuted in Las Vegas and is expected to go on its first North American tour next year.

HBO Max and Tatum did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment Monday.

No other details, including a release date, were immediately available.