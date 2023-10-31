Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are taking their relationship to the next level.

The “Magic Mike” star and the “The Batman” actor are engaged, a source confirmed to TODAY.com on Monday. The pair have been dating for two years.

Kravitz and Tatum met when she cast him in her movie “Pussy Island.” They have maintained a relatively private relationship since going public with their romance in August 2021.

In an interview with GQ in November 2022, Kravitz opened up about how Tatum was there for her while shooting her feature film directorial debut.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told the magazine. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

The “Big Little Lies” actor continued by calling him “a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

As for Tatum, in January of this year, he joked about about having “no chill” and following Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram.

“I have no chill. I was just seeing what she was up to!” he told Vanity Fair. “Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

News of their engagement comes two days after the couple was photographed attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

Tatum was dressed as a giant baby. Kravitz donned a white nightgown and held a fake knife, seemingly referencing Mia Farrow’s “Rosemary’s Baby” look.

This will be the second marriage for both of them. Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. As for Tatum, he and Jenna Dewan were married from 2009 to 2019. They share a daughter Everly.