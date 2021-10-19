Charity organization denies donation from Jamie Lynn Spears after backlash from #FreeBritney fans

A charity organization announced it would not accept donations from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir sales following criticism from #FreeBritney followers, who believe the younger sister was complicit in the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced last week that she had selected the nonprofit This is My Brave to receive proceeds from her upcoming book, “Things I Should Have Said.” In her post, she wrote that she chose the organization "because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

One week later, the nonprofit, which advocates for ending the stigmatization of mental health illness and addiction, said on its Instagram page that it won't be accepting the book proceeds.

“We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book,” the nonprofit wrote in a post on Monday. “We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

The organization did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. Representatives for Jamie Lynn Spears declined to comment.

The decision not to take money from the younger Spears comes after fans of her older sister, Britney Spears, directed harsh criticism at the nonprofit on social media.

While Jamie Lynn Spears has denied profiting over her sister’s conservatorship, #FreeBritney activists insist she has failed to help Britney Spears to gain her freedom.

Following Jamie Lynn Spears' post, many fans commented on several of the nonprofit's Instagram posts

“Yet you’re accepting donations from someone who HIGHLY contributed to the detriment of their own sisters mental health,” one user wrote in a comment. “FOR HER OWN PROFIT. Completely cancels any and all of your credibility.”

Other users commented characterizing Jamie Lynn Spears as “abusive,” or simply leaving #CancelJamieLynnSpears and #FreeBritney on social media posts.

Jamie Lynn Spears addressed her critics back in June, following her sister’s explosive court testimony where the singer said she felt “traumatized” by her conservatorship and blamed her family for subjecting her to abusive treatment.

“I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to her boys,” Jamie Lynn Spears said on her Instagram at the time. “Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I've supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I'll support her long after.”

It’s unclear how prominently Britney Spears will be mentioned in Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir, which is set to release next year. She said in her announcement that she got the idea following her daughter's near-death ATV accident in 2017 and that she is "opening up about my own mental health."

In her own public statements, Britney Spears has not directly referred to her sister by name, but has openly criticized her family for their treatment of her. She has also said she paid for their lifestyles through the conservatorship.

On Friday, the pop star posted on Instagram that she is fearful of making mistakes now that her conservatorship may be ending. She explained that she was told for years that if she was successful she’d be given back her freedom, but that it never happened.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she added.

In another post last week, Britney Spears seemed to allude to her younger sister’s decision to publish a memoir. She apparently joked about publishing a memoir of her own next year.

“but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” she captioned the post. “Option #1 … ‘Shit, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think.’”