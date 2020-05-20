Charli XCX said she's been in a "fragile state" ever since releasing her new album, "How I'm Feeling Now," and that now that the album is finished, she plans to prioritize her mental health.

"Since releasing my album last week, I've been in quite a fragile state," the British artist tweeted Wednesday. "I suppose I was so caught up in making and releasing the album, a process that often takes months, sometimes years to complete, that I really ignored my mental health and emotional needs."

She added that she used working on the album, which was released Friday and was made almost entirely from Charli XCX's house in Los Angeles, as a distraction from "the actuality of the current state of the world."

"It seems that I am unable to cope with the most minuscule of tasks without crumbling into panic or tears and I constantly doubt myself and my purpose," she wrote. "I feel like I'm left staring out into the abyss thinking, what was the point? ... Somehow, after a soaring high, I always seem to end up in an excruciatingly low place — this is something I'm trying to work on."

Charli XCX has been vocal about mental health before; she previously opened up about the stigma of seeking therapy on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio in September. Yet the singer said she wanted to share her current struggles for everyone who is feeling "emotionally volatile" or "lost" because of the coronavirus. She urged her followers not to put pressure on themselves or compare themselves to others and said she planned to take the day off.

Charli XCX rose to fame in 2013 with her Icona Pop collaboration on "I Love It" and has co-written a number of songs for other artists, including Blondie's "Tonight" and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita." "How I'm Feeling Now" is her fourth album.