Chelsea Handler took a swipe at Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue at Critics Choice Awards

Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took a swipe at the widely criticized Golden Globes monologue by Jo Koy — who just happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

In her opening monologue at the CCA, Handler joked about actors Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro being "total smoke shows," and added she would toss Martin Scorsese "around like a little Italian meatball."

She followed up by saying, "Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it." The line drew massive applause from the crowd, which included many celebrities who attended the Golden Globes last week.

The gag was an obvious reference to Koy, who threw his writers under the bus when a particular joke — about Barbie being a film about a “plastic doll with big boobies” —did not sit well with the audience at the Globes award ceremony.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," Koy said on the Golden Globes stage. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down. I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at."

Handler and Koy dated from August 2021 to July 2022, adding an extra layer to her dig.

Several other jokes, including one about the number of times Taylor Swift was on camera during her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games, drew backlash for the comedian.