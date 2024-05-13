Childish Gambino is back: Rapper announces massive tour after new album drop

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover is going back on tour as Childish Gambino.

The musician-writer-actor-director-producer surprised fans with the late-night release of "Atavista," a reworked version of his 2020 project "3.15.20."

The album drop was accompanied by news of an upcoming tour. “The New World Tour,” which starts in August, will include performances in North America, Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, according to Glover’s social media post.

Glover, who recently helped create and stars in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series reboot for Amazon Prime, had previously told fans that his 2018 tour would be “the last Childish Gambino tour ever.”

But for weeks, Glover has been teasing Childish Gambino's return.

In April, Glover appeared at Coachella as a surprise guest during rapper Tyler, the Creator's headlining set.

After the appearance, Glover revealed on an Instagram livestream that he would release two final Childish Gambino albums.

He also shared the tracklist for the album on an Instagram Story. Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and others are collaborators on the album.

On Sunday, Glover also released a music video for “Little Foot Big Foot" feat. Young Nudy. The roughly six-minute black-and-white music video features Glover playing a jazz-age entertainer, and Quinta Brunson, the venue owner.

In addition to "Atavista," Glover said he would be releasing a new album this summer. He didn’t disclose a specific date.

A second album, Glover said, will be a soundtrack to his upcoming film "Bando Stone and the New World."

"This last Childish Gambino album is a soundtrack to this film and it's for my fans," he said.

Glover has been hinting at retirement for years, telling fans in 2017 that the Childish Gambino persona had an end date.

After winning a Grammy for best traditional R&B performance in 2018, he reiterated his intention to end the musical project.

"I like endings and I think they're important to progress," he said in a news conference at the award show.

Glover, who starred and created the hit series "Atlanta," has several other projects in the works.

He's expected to return for Peacock‘s "Community: The Movie," which will reunite the cast of the Dan Harmon comedy series.

"It’s happening but I don’t know when. I swear, it’s happening," Glover told Deadline in a recent interview.

He will also again voice Simba in the upcoming Disney live-action film, "Mufasa: The Lion King," which will hit theaters on Dec. 20.